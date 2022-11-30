North still swelters amid forecast of extreme cold spell





Residents in Bac Giang, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang provinces have to switch on their fans under the scorching climate.Meteorologist Le Thanh Hai, former Deputy Director of the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the cold spell has spread into the Northern border of Vietnam since this afternoon. Besides, it is forecast to hit the whole Northern region to neighboring provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh.The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that the lowest temperature in some places may be expected to drop down minus 5 degrees Celsius from December 1 to December 3.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong