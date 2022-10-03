Nghe An Province urgently overcomes consequences after flash flood

This morning, the rainfall in the mountainous district tended to reduce gradually and floodwater also receded.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province Hoang Nghia Hieu came to Muong Xen Town and Ta Ca Commune, and required the local authorities of Ky Son District and flood-hit communes to arrange shelters for families whose houses were swept away after flash flood or landslide.



Currently, the functional forces along with 300 police and army forces, the people of Ky Son District mobilized 200 more officers and soldiers of Nghe An Province and specialized means and equipment to help people clean up debris, mud and uprooted trees, perform environmental sanitation, repair houses and transport infrastructure.

Chaos in Ky Son mountainous district after flash flood and landslide via photos

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong