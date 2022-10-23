The newly-formed tropical depression enters East Sea (Photo: NCHMF)

The meteorologists predicted that the eye of the tropical depression would be likely to locate around 460 kilometers north-northeast far from the Paracel Islands by Sunday afternoon.

In the next 48-72 hours, the path of the system is expected to turn west-southwest with a maximum speed of 15 kilometers an hour, after that it will tend to downgrade gradually.On the same day, the weather agency also informed that in the period of October 26-30, the water level at the Vung Tau monitoring station will continue rising fast before peaking at 4.3 meters between 1- 3 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on October 26 and 27.Under the impact of the tidal wave, the southeastern coastal areas are warned to brace for flooding in low-lying areas and localities along rivers.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong