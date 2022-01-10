New cold spell to hit northern Vietnam from January 10 night

People in the northern region wear thick clothes to keep warm (Photo: VNA)



The northern and central regions will be struck by rain and thunderstorms, with whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds expected in some locations.

Northern and north-central Vietnam will start experiencing biting cold weather with temperatures ranging from 13-16 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even dropping to below 13 degrees Celsius in high mountains.Authorities in the affected regions are asked to provide local residents with prompt guidance to mitigate consequences of natural hazards and devise plans in case of emergencies.The northern area of the East Sea, including the waters around Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, is expected to have strong northeasterly wind and rough sea on early January 11.

Vietnamplus