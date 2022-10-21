New cold spell brings rain to northern region

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)



The highest temperatures in the region are expected to range from 21 – 24 degrees Celsius.

Also on the day, the Gulf of Tonkin, the waters off central provinces of Quang Tri to Thua Thien – Hue, including Con Co island, and the northern waters of the North East Sea area will see strong wind, rough sea, and high waves.From the night of October 21, the wind will weaken at sea.Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and southern regions will see showers and thunderstorms in the evening and at night with a possibility of whirlwind, lightning, and strong wind.

Vietnamplus