Nearly 3,000 cattle freeze to death due to bitterly-cold temperature

From the beginning of this month, three people have died of asphyxia due to burning honeycomb charcoal for heating.



The cold wave hitting the Northern region from February 19 to now which is the coldest air mass for 40 recent years with the lowest temperature in Mau Son (Lang Son Province) as low as minus one degree Celsius. It is forecast that the damaging cold in the Northern region will remain in the next two days.



From February 23, an increasing cold wave is forecast to cover the whole Northern region and spread to the North- Central, Mid-Central regions. Snowfall and the blankets of frost and ice will continue to occur in mountainous areas with temperatures of three to four degrees Celsius, even below zero degree Celsius.



Amid the current bad situation, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development issued an urgent dispatch to require localities to strengthen measures to protect livestock, vegetables and unseasonable crops.





Some photos highlighting the coldest air mass for 40 recent years across the Northern region:





By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong