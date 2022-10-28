Ministry implements project to develop cities in response to climate change

Flooding in the central province of Quang Tri. (Photo: VNA)



The project consists of six programmes, including those on building a database and urban risk-warning map system; and on perfecting the regulations and standards of the construction industry and urban areas responding to natural disasters in the context of climate change and sea level rise.

It is set to integrate climate change content into regional, provincial and urban planning works; and to develop plans and technical manuals serving climate change response.

In addition, it will work with international organisations to implement pilot programmes and projects to apply new works, technologies and materials in order to develop green growth, smart cities, green architecture adapting to climate change.

Under the project, a national plan for climate change adaptation for the 2021-2025 period, with a vision to 2050, will be implemented.

The five centrally run cities prioritised for running the project are Hanoi and Hai Phong in the north, Da Nang in the central region, Can Tho in the Mekong Delta, and Ho Chi Minh City in the south.

VNA