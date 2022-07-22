Mekong Delta reporting serious erosion on sea dyke, river embankment



At present, erosion has been spotted at 5 different locations along the Western sea dyke passing Tran Van Thoi District and U Minh District, with a total length of over 2.6km. This erosion is posing threat to the life of local inhabitants, and may damage their accommodation as well as public facilities to fight against disasters.

Ca Mau Province People’s Committee asked that related functional agencies urgently mobilize human resources to cope with the situation, prepare sufficient equipment to timely save residents in need while quickly evacuating people from dangerous erosion areas.

The Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Can Tho City informed that until July 2022, there have been 22 heavy rainfalls, completely destroying 9 houses and partially damaging another 38. One was killed by lightning. Erosion has also become increasingly complicated in the city, with 9 new sections reported, destroying 5 houses and damaging 16 ones. The estimated loss is over VND2.67 billion (US$114,000).

In Soc Trang Province, until July 2022, 55 sections of the sea dyke, with a total length of more than 3.1km) have reported erosion, causing a damage of over VND40.3 billion ($1.7 million). The Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of this province forecasts that erosion is still rather serious here, and more sections of the embankment along Hau River have seen erosion, wreaking havoc to the life and work of local inhabitants.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong