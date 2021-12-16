Massive instructions ahead of storm Rai with rapid intensification

The path of typhoon Rai in next several hours

Localities need to have preparedness for storm-triggered heavy rains, landslides and floods, people evacuation plan; ensure the safety of hydropower plants, reservoirs and irrigation works under constructions ahead of the storm with rapid intensification.

In order to proactively cope with the severe tropical storm and minimize damages to people and properties, especially in the context of the current complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control suggested its sub-divisions of provinces and cities closely monitor updated weather news, forecasts and storm development; inform, review, count and give instructions to vessels and maritime means to take shelters; create favorable conditions for ships and fishermen to anchor safely.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for closely monitoring, releasing weather forecasts, warnings and promptly informing storm developments, rainfall forecasts and the risk of downpours, flash floods and landslides to relevant agencies and people.The Ministry of Industry and Trade is assigned to direct the work of ensuring the safety of floating drilling rigs at sea as well as the safety of hydropower plants and dams, especially small-sized hydropower reservoirs.The Ministry of Transport will be in charge of informing the typhoon’s path and instructions to local and foreign transport ships, including ships anchoring at seaports, warehouse owners.In the context of the current complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Ministry of Health was directed to strictly maintain the Covid-19 fight, especially areas for people evacuation and isolation.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong