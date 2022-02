However, from this early morning, the weather condition is better so the airports can receive planes and operate smoothly.

Some flights affected by the bad weather had to land at other airports of Van Don, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Cat Bi and Tho Xuan, even retuning to the departing places.Last night, six international flights carrying both passenger and cargo into Noi Bai international airport had to divert to other airports as unexpected.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong