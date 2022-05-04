  1. Weather

Many cities nationwide face very high UV index

SGGP
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting released a warning of extreme high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels in almost of big cities across the country such as the capital city of Hanoi, Ha Long (Quang Ninh Province), Hue (Thua Thien-Hue Province), Da Nang, Hoi An (Quang Nam Province), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Ca Mau from May 4 through May 6.
Many cities nationwide face very high UV index ảnh 1
Specifically, the UV radiation index has been measured at 9 in Hanoi, Ha Long and Hai Phong, 5 to 8 in Hue, 7 to 8 in Da Nang and Hoi An, 5 to 10 in Khanh Hoa Province’s Nha Trang City, 8 to 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, 8 to 9 in Can Tho City, and 5 to 8 in Ca Mau.
The UV index peak is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

An UV Index reading of 3 to 6 (medium), 6 to 8 (high), and 8 to 10 (very high) means harm and damage to skin and eyes from unprotected sun exposure within 15 minutes.

By Minh Tam–Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more