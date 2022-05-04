Many cities nationwide face very high UV index

Specifically, the UV radiation index has been measured at 9 in Hanoi, Ha Long and Hai Phong, 5 to 8 in Hue, 7 to 8 in Da Nang and Hoi An, 5 to 10 in Khanh Hoa Province’s Nha Trang City, 8 to 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, 8 to 9 in Can Tho City, and 5 to 8 in Ca Mau.
The UV index peak is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
An UV Index reading of 3 to 6 (medium), 6 to 8 (high), and 8 to 10 (very high) means harm and damage to skin and eyes from unprotected sun exposure within 15 minutes.
