Magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurs in Quang Ngai Province

The epicenter of the newly-formed earthquake is located in the middle of Kon Tum and Quang Ngai provinces.
According to the Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake struck at 7:36 a.m. this morning with its epicenter location at around 10 kilometers deep underground in Son Ha District, Quang Ngai Province bordering the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum where the earthquakes consecutively hit this month.Currently, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics is monitoring the newly-formed earthquake.