Low-pressure zone likely to develop into tropical depression

A low-pressure zone will be likely to develop into tropical depression. (photo: vndms)



According to the latest news, the low-pressure zone was located at around 14.5 degrees north latitude and 111.5 degrees east longitude at 4 a.m. on July 11.

A tropical convergence range sweeping through the middle of the East Sea connecting the low-pressure zone will trigger blustery winds of levels 5-8 and rough sea over the southern East Sea and waters from Ca Mau to Kien Giang until July 12.Meanwhile, the western part of the southern East Sea including the western Spratly Islands and territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau provinces will see whirlwinds of level 6-9 and rough sea.Additionally, the waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, the Gulf of Thailand and the middle and southern East Sea including the Spratly Islands will experience thundery showers and risks of cyclones and blustery winds. Therefore, the meteorologists issued a warning that the vessels and floating aquaculture farms along the Central and south-Central coastal regions are under the impact of thundery showers.From July 11 through July 12, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions have maintained moderate and heavy rainfalls.

By Quoc Viet- Translated by Huyen Huong