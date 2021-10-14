Localities plan evacuation, floodwater discharge to brace for Kompasu

The path of the tropical low pressure system

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, Kompasu has downgraded into a tropical depression this morning after entering the Gulf of Tonkin last night.

As for Ha Tinh province, the Southern Ha Tinh Irrigation Company decided to regulate water throughout five reservoirs of Boc Nguyen, Kim Son, Song Rac and Thuong Song Tri. In order to proactively deal with worse development, the local authorities also planned evacuation for those vulnerable to landslide, flash flood and flooding.

As of 4 a.m. on October 14, the eye of Kompasu was at around 18.8 degrees north latitude, 107.8 degrees east longitude, about 300 kilometers, 310 kilometers and 240 kilometers far from Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces with a maximum wind between 60 kilometers and 75 kilometers per hour.The system is forecast to continue to downgrade to a low-pressure zone and bear down the mainland provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.Last night, Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan led a working delegation to inspect Vuc Mau reservoir work in Hoang Mai Commune and direct preparedness for typhoon Kompasu in Nghe An Province.With the large volumes of water flowing into the reservoir, the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province decided to open its sluices to discharge and regulate the water level.The delegation also paid an inspection to Lach Quen shelter for vessels in Quynh Luu District and Yen Xuan embankment work under Ta Lam dyke system in Hung Nguyen District’s Xuan Lam Commune washed away by a flood in October 2020. The delegation also checked the evacuation plan for nearly 1,000 people in the locality.The minister suggested the locality continue to implement comprehensive and prompt solutions against the storm, strengthen provision of information related to rainfall volume and flood discharge schedule to local people, strictly manage vessels at anchoring areas, take people out of boats and fishing farms.The Central province of Nghe An also built five scenarios to be ready for evacuating around 16,200 people out of coastal and landslide-and-flooding prone areas. Currently, there are about 11,000-hectare paddy fields yet harvested.On the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Electricity Group directed hydropower units and reservoir owners to discharge floodwaters under the process of inter-reservoir and single-reservoir operations. In addition, the ministry also required hydroelectric dam owners to strictly follow the process of inter-reservoir and single-reservoir operations when abnormal situations happen, ensure safe operation of the works, promptly release warnings to the local authorities and people in the affected area.According to the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, by 6 p.m. on October 13, 38,992 vessels along with 139,034 workers safely anchored at wharves across coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Da Nang.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong