Localities need to ensure absolute safety for fishing vessels at sea

The path of storm Rai

Deputy Head of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention Nguyen Duc Quang informed that the ninth storm currently maintains its strength of levels 10-13 and moves north-northeastward with speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour along with more big waves of five to seven meters.

In the next 24 hours, the hazardous zone will be at 15-21 degrees north latitude and 115.5 degrees east longitude at sea.Although the storm is considered to gradualy downgrade in the upcoming time, the national steering committee suggested that people should not be entirely inattentive with storm and promptly restore production for the safe area.In addition, the localities need to closely keep in touch with the weather news as well as warnings related to the powerful storm, give more instructions to fishermen working the east East Sea to seek shelters, especially 13 Quang Ngai based-vessels operating in the dangerous area.The localities are recommended to timely adjust the plan of going out to sea for vessels and various activities in islands, coastal and river mouth areas; review landslide situation along sea embankments and dykes affected by the storm; ensure absolute safety when people go back home after evacuation.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong