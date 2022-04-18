Localities nationwide need to prevent downpour-triggered flash floods, landslide

Furtherly, mountainous and low-lying areas need to prevent risks of lightning, hails, whirlwinds, landslides, flash floods and flooding from the tropical downpours.

The Northeast region and the capital city of Hanoi are experiencing thundery showers and chilly temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.The same weather situation is also forecast for the provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions with temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius to over 34 degrees Celsius.From tonight, the territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau are expected to see blustery winds of levels 6-8 and big waves of 2 to 3 meters.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong