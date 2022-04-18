  1. Weather

Localities nationwide need to prevent downpour-triggered flash floods, landslide

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned that cold air having intensifies and connecting with upper-air wind convergence at 1,500 meters above the surface would trigger heavy rainfalls between 40 mm and 100 mm over the Northeast, Red River Delta, North- Central and Mid-Central regions from last night through today.
Furtherly, mountainous and low-lying areas need to prevent risks of lightning, hails, whirlwinds, landslides, flash floods and flooding from the tropical downpours.
The Northeast region and the capital city of Hanoi are experiencing thundery showers and chilly temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

The same weather situation is also forecast for the provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions with temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius to over 34 degrees Celsius.

From tonight, the territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau are expected to see blustery winds of levels 6-8 and big waves of 2 to 3 meters.

