Large pine trees fall across Prenn mountain pass due to downpours, gales

Many trees were ripped from the ground under the influence of an ongoing tropical low-pressure system triggering heavy rains along with gales for two recent days in Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province. 
At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, a big pine tree fell down in the Prenn mountain pass in District 3, Da Lat City. Fortunately, no person was reportedly injured after the incident. 

This morning, the functional agency of Da Lat City promptly removed the fallen trees, tree branches and splintered trees on the roads; so vehicles could travel smoothly through the mountain pass.  

The Economic Department of Da Lat City initially confirmed that two large pine trees and four more trees fell after downpours and whirlwinds. 

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the locality has reinforced areas of landslide hazard and cleared up trees at high risk of falling to minimize damages. 
Some photos at the location of the fallen trees:
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

