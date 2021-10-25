Intense rainfall pours down provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa

The provinces of Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, a part of the Central Highlands and the Southern regions will experience thundery downpours with an average rainfall of 20- 60 mm.



The above-mentioned localities are warned of the potentiality for cyclones, lightning, hail and gusty winds along with risks of flashfloods, landslides and flooding in low-lying and riverside areas.From tomorrow, the Central, Central Highlands and Southeastern regions are able to suffer from extreme rain.