Hydropower reservoirs in Quang Nam discharge water to deal with flood

A sluice gate for water discharge at Phu Ninh reservoir



Amid the flooding warning, the Quang Nam Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue has just sent an official letter to direct Dak Mi 4, Song Bung 4, A Vuong hydropower reservoirs to adjust the lowest water levels in advance of 10 a.m. on October 14; and imposed time of water discharge from 11:30 a.m. on October 12.

According to the Quang Nam Provincial Station for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, from October 13 to October 16, almost all localities will be likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfalls between 150 mm to 450 mm.Song Tranh Hydropower Company was required to gradually reduce the water levels of Song Tranh 2 reservoir before 5 p.m. on October 13.On the same day, the Quang Nam Irrigation Exploitation Company also announced the operation and regulation processes of water levels in Phu Ninh reservoir for the first time this year, starting at 2 p.m. on October 12.The units have to announce the detailed accurate plan of discharge monitoring and management to the provincial Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tam Ky City People's Committee, Nui Thanh, Thang Binh and Phu Ninh districts to timely provide information to people living in downstream areas to minimize damages from the flood.

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong