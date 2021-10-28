Hundreds of pupils rescued from floodwater

Right after receiving information on the pupils and teachers trapped inside the school amid rising floodwater, dozens of rescue workers from the Department of Public Security of Quang Tri Province were promptly mobilized to the scene to use boats, life jackets and wade through floodwater to take them to dry places this morning.



On the same day, heavy rain caused flooding in the entire city of Dong Ha, notably the streets of Le Loi, Nguyen Hue and the National Highway No.9.



Principal of Phan Dinh Phung Secondary School Nguyen The Nhan said that all pupils were evacuated to a safe area and delivered to their parents.



Some photos featuring the rescue of pupils trapped at flood-marooned Phan Dinh Phung Secondary School:









By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong