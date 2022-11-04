High tide causes serious flooding in downstream of Hau Giang

Throughout this morning, the quickly- rising water submerged hundreds of houses and many rural roads, causing traffic difficulties for local people on the riverside.



The high tide also caused significant damage to agricultural production with 77.45 hectares of paddy fields in the autumn-winter and the winter-spring crops this year, informed the Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hau Giang Province.



Additionally, the high tide submerged around 8,500 hectares of fruit trees and more than 1,000 hectares of pineapple and sugarcane crops.



Currently, the agricultural sector is mobilizing farmers to perform water drainage pump to minimize the damage to paddy fields, fruit trees and vegetable crops.

Some photos feature serious flooding due to the high tide

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong