Heavy rains flood 50 houses, more than 1,000 hectares of crops in Dak Lak

Many houses in Ea Sup District are flooded. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Dak Lak Hydro-meteorological Center, in the past 24 hours, the province had moderate to heavy rain and torrential rain in some places. The common rainfall was from 40 to 90mm, and over 100mm in some places.



The People's Committee of Dak Lak Province requested relevant units to strengthen supervision of the safe operation of water reservoirs and dams in the province, not allowing unsafe reservoirs to store water.



The Chairman of the People's Committees of districts, towns, and cities must focus on directing the operation of irrigation reservoirs managed by the locality to ensure the safety of works and the downstream areas; strengthen inspecting and reviewing areas along rivers, streams, low-lying, and urban areas, which are at high risk of floods, flash floods, and landslides to proactively organize the evacuation of people when something goes wrong.



In Ia Lop Commune, some roads are inundated deeply (over 1m), and traffic is being disrupted. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a quick report from the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Dak Lak Province, by this morning, heavy rain has caused local flooding in some areas in Ea Bung, Ia Lop, and Ea Rok communes in Ea Sup District. In Ia Lop Commune, some roads are inundated deeply (over 1m), and traffic is being disrupted. Fifty houses in Ea Roc Commune are flooded from 20 to 40cm. The damaged agricultural production area was about 1,000 hectares of crops, including rice, corn, and vegetables.





By Mai Cuong – Translated by Bao Nghi