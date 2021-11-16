Heavy rains continue to hammer Central, Southern, Central Highlands regions

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Particularly, almost of the Central provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh would experience medium-heavy rainfalls between 50 mm and over 350 mm.

At that time, thundery showers along with risks of cyclones, lightning, hail and gusty winds may be expected to lead to flash floods, serious flooding and landslides in the Central Highlands and Southern regions including Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces.In addition, due to an appearance of upper- east wind turbulence zone and a low-pressure trough, territorial waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, the Gulf of Thailand, the middle and the southern part of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands have seen thundery showers and the potentiality of whirlwinds.From tonight, the Northern region will likely enjoy a cooler climate with deep clouds, drizzle, light fog, the average temperatures between 16 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong