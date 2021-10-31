Heavy rains across the country from October 31 to November 5





Especially, due to the influence of the intensified cold spells, the Northern region continues to be cold with heavy rains and thunderstorms. The Northern mountainous region maintains the lowest temperature from 17-18 degrees Celsius. In some places, the temperature even drops to below 17 degrees Celsius.The Northern region will have showers and thunderstorms on October 31. In the Northeast region alone, there will be moderate and heavy rains. From November 1 to 2, there will be moderate and heavy rains in the Northeast region, and it is cold at night and in the morning. From November 3 to 5, the precipitation will decrease. There will be light fog in the early morning, and it is sunny in the afternoon.In the Central region, there will be moderate, heavy, and torrential rains and thunderstorms on October 31. The weather will be cold. The Central and South Central regions will have showers and thunderstorms. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind. From November 1 to 2, the Central region will have rains and showers. The temperature will be low at night and in the morning. The Central and South Central regions have little rain. From November 3 to 6, the rainfall will decrease, and it will be sunny in the afternoon.Especially, there is a possibility of a flood on rivers from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh provinces from October 31. There is a risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, and flooding in low-lying areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh.In the Central Highlands and the South, from October 31 to November 5, there will be showers and thunderstorms with moderate and heavy rains locally. It will rain in the evening and at night. Small floods will possibly occur in rivers and streams in the South Central Highlands, while rivers in the South fluctuate with tides.

Translated by Thanh Nha