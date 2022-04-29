Heavy rain forecast for Northern, Central region this holiday weekend

Accordingly, at 1:00am of April 29, the low pressure area is at about 8.5-9.5 degrees north and 110.5-111.5 degrees East. In the next 24 hours, it will move west-northwestward and could be upgraded to a tropical depression.

From the evening of April 30 to May 1, strong winds at level 6-7 and rough seas with waves 2-3 meters’ high are projected for the Gulf of Tonkin and the North of the East Sea, including the Paracel Islands, as a result of the northeast monsoon.

There will probably be moderate to heavy rain, and even thunderstorms in certain areas in the Northern region from April 40, and from Thanh Hoa Province to Thua Thien – Hue Province between May 1-2. The precipitation will be from 50-100mm, and even 120mm in some areas. These localities must be cautious of flash floods, landslides in mountainous parts and inundation in lower parts.

The weather in the North and North-Central regions will turn colder from May 1, with the low of 18-21 degrees Celsius. Hanoi will be quite cloudy from April 29, with showers being expected locally and the low of 24-26 degrees Celsius and high of 27-29 degrees Celsius.

This low pressure area is also forecast to cause showers and thunderstorms, whirlwinds at level 7-8 and rough seas with waves 1-2 meters’ high in the waters from Phu Yen Province to Ca Mau Province

From Da Nang City to Binh Thuan Province, there will be showers and light thunderstorms with whirlwinds. The Southeast wind will be at level 2-3, and the temperature will range from 23-30 degrees Celsius.

The Southern region will also be cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms and even heavy rain in certain areas. The low will be at 24-27 degrees Celsius, and the high at 29-32 degrees Celsius.

In related news, the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research informed that from April 21-28, the Jinghong Dam will discharge water to the downstream area at the speed of 2,424-2,942 cubic meters per second. That leads to a higher average water discharge in the Mekong River than previous years, which will in turn positively impact the reduction of saline intrusion.

By Huong Giang – Translated by Yen Nhi