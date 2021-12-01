Heavy rain, flood leave many people dead in Central region

The urgent conference of National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control this morning

The information was provided at an urgent conference under the chair of Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan this morning.

The weather situation is forecast to be still very complicated although floodwater levels have reduced in some rivers. Therefore, localities need to review dangerous points, flooding-and-landslide prone areas to promptly evacuate people to safe places but have to ensure the requirements of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, especially in the province of Phu Yen.Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan suggested localities visit and encourage families whose members died in the floods and heavy rains, promptly mobilize rescue forces to search for missing people.Additionally, it is necessary to keep in contact with localities to ensure timely rescue work, cope with rain and floods and minimize damage.The flood-resistant housing project for people in the areas prone to natural hazards is necessary, added Mr. Hoan.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong