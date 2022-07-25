It is forecast that temperatures in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are able to touch 37 degrees Celsius.According to meteorologists, many localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Quy Nhon and Da Nang are warned of a dangerous heatwave due to the influence of intense scorching temperatures. Especially, people in the capital city of Hanoi, Ha Long (Quang Ninh Province) and Ha Tinh Province will suffer a severe heat waves along with risks of heatstroke in case of prolonged sunlight exposure.
Heat wave returns to Northern localities
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that a heat wave has returned to Northern provinces and the mountainous areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue with average temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.