Heat wave returns to Northern localities

It is forecast that temperatures in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are able to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists, many localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Quy Nhon and Da Nang are warned of a dangerous heatwave due to the influence of intense scorching temperatures. Especially, people in the capital city of Hanoi, Ha Long (Quang Ninh Province) and Ha Tinh Province will suffer a severe heat waves along with risks of heatstroke in case of prolonged sunlight exposure.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong