HCMC faces downpours, serious flooding, hail slams

Particularly, some roads of Thoai Ngoc Hau, Tan Thanh and An Co in Tan Phu District, Hong Lac, Ni Su Huynh Lien and Thanh My in Tan Binh District were submerged as the rainwater exceeded the capacity of the sewer system.

Meanwhile, several places in Tan Binh and Tan Phu districts experienced one- centimeter hailstones. By 5 p.m. on the same day, many places in Thu Duc City, District 8, 10, 12, Tan Phu and Binh Chanh districts still suffered from thundery showers.Through Sunday, HCMC and provinces and cities such as Binh Phuoc, Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long and Ca Mau recorded thundery showers.According to the Southern Region Hydro-meteorological Station , a low-pressure trough along with small-scale disturbances of the southwest wind, and high temperature during the daytime has resulted in hails.It is forecast that the Southern localities will experience moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms which will increase the flooding potential along with risks of lightning, cyclones and whirlwinds at night time from June 13 through June 19.