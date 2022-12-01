Frost expected to form in Northern mountainous areas

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that the Northern region is likely to experience an extreme cold spell from December 1 to December 2, even snowfall and frost appearances in high mountains.

The ongoing cold air will spread into mountainous areas of provinces between Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh with temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius.It is forecast that the lowest temperatures in the Northern mountainous and midland areas will average 8-11 degrees Celsius, even mercury of below 3 degrees Celsius in most of the mountainous localities.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong