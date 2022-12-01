Frost expected to form in Northern mountainous areas

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that the Northern region is likely to experience an extreme cold spell from December 1 to December 2, even snowfall and frost appearances in high mountains.The ongoing cold air will spread into mountainous areas of provinces between Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh with temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius.
It is forecast that the lowest temperatures in the Northern mountainous and midland areas will average 8-11 degrees Celsius, even mercury of below 3 degrees Celsius in most of the mountainous localities.