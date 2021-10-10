Following Lionrock, two more typhoons to form in East Sea

The path of storm Lionrock

Amid the worse situation, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan suggested the weather agency improve accuracy and certainty description in weather forecasts.

According to Vice Director of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam, a cold spell traveling through the Gulf of Tonkin makes storm Lionrock move rapidly, and it is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression before the system may bear down the mainland of Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Hoang Hiep worried about life-threatening situations related to the forthcoming storms along with a cold wave in the next ten days.



Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at an urgent confernce on October 9



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed evacuation plans based on accurate weather forecasts which must be issued 12 hours before a storm makes landfall and scenarios for dealing with storm Lionrock and the eighth storm.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan also required to apply the technology-based solutions to locate vessels, vehicles and means during the process of dealing with natural disasters, searching and rescuing.

