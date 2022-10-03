Floods kill eight in Nghe An, Ha Tinh

Flash flood in Nghe An's Ky Son district (Photo: VNA)



According to the standing office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh, 26 houses saw over 70% of their structure damaged, 143 had their roofs blown off, 55 were affected by landslides, and over 14,000 submerged. Over 2,000 families had to relocate.

Flooding also damaged 11,435 ha of rice and other crops, more than 3,800 ha of industrial and fruit trees, nearly 135 ha of forest, over 9,000 ha of ponds and lakes, and more than 710 tonnes of salt.



The disaster also killed 155,340 cattle and poultry heads; affected 127 schools; 9,150 metres of canals and 82 bridges and sewers and eroded 1,550 metres of river bank.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, on October 3, heavy rains are expected across Vietnam.

Downpours are forecast to reduce in the north central region on October 4, but continue in the south central, Central Highlands and southern regions in the following days.



Localities are advised to continue keeping close watch on weather developments to take appropriate response measures.