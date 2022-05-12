First seasonable rains in Northern region leave three dead, missing

Heavy rains cause serious flooding in the Northern region.

Following the brief reports of the Standing Offices of the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Ha Giang, Dien Bien, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen and Cao Bang, two people were found dead and a person is still missing due to a rainy spell from May 10 through May 12.

During Thursday, the rainy spell has spread from the Northern mountainous provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Lao Cai to the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta, causing serious flooding and landslides in some traffic roads of Bac Giang, Dien Bien and Bac Kan provinces.