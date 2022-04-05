Farmers in Central region hammered by untimely rains

People urgently save flooded rice fields after untimely extreme rain.

In the site survey to Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces on April 3, Head of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control cum Deputy Chairman of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Tran Quang Hoai directed that the localities needed to research solutions for converting suitable crops for some low-lying lands amid increasingly unusual weather condition.





Apart from implementing prompt measures to save the flooded rice and vegetable fields, the localities needed to soon submit the report of damages to Central agencies for consideration and support.The statistics showed that four people were killed, a person is still missing after the untimely downpours in the Central region. Additionally, the extreme rainfall, whirlwinds and big waves caused damage of 50 houses, 262 vessels, 2,592 floating cages, 88,055 hectares of paddy fields and 16,177 hectares of vegetable crops.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong