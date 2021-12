Fansipan mountaintop is covered in hoarfrost.



The temperature dropped to as low as zero degrees Celsius along with cloudless sky without rain which caused the thin blanket of hoarfrost.

This is the second hoarfrost-covered wave on Fansipan peak since the beginning of this year’s winter season.At 7 a.m. on Sunday, the lowest temperature in Sa Pa Town plunged to 6.6 degrees Celsius.It is forecast that slight hoarfrost will continue to appear on the peak.

By Thao Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong