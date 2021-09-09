Eye of Conson about 780 kilometers far from Paracel Islands

The path of Conson is caught from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

By 4 a.m. tomorrow, its eye will be at about 350 kilometers far from the east of the Paracel Islands with blustery winds of 90-100 kilometers per hour.All vessels working at the dangerous areas are set to brace for impacts of wind surge, big waves and cyclones.Conson is likely to keep its speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, turn into the west and tends to intensify rapidly hours later.By 4 a.m. on September 12, the tropical storm will be at about 150 kilometers of the west of the Paracel Islands with the peak wind of 120 kilometers an hour near the center of the storm.

By Song Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong