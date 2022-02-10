Extreme cold wave hits North while South faces scorching days

Meanwhile, the Southern region maintains scorching days with a temperature of up to 35 degrees Celsius. From Thursday to this weekend, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to maintain between 30 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

From February 10, the extremely cold temperature of below five degrees Celsius returns to the Northern mountainous localities. The lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi may drop to 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.The ultraviolet index in the provinces from Khanh Hoa to Kien Giang including Phu Quoc Island will reach an extreme harmful level.

By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong