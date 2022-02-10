  1. Weather

Extreme cold wave hits North while South faces scorching days

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that one more cold wave has moved to the Northern region, yesterday affecting the Mid-Central region.
From February 10, the extremely cold temperature of below five degrees Celsius returns to the Northern mountainous localities. The lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi may drop to 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, the Southern region maintains scorching days with a temperature of up to 35 degrees Celsius. From Thursday to this weekend, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to maintain between 30 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. 
The ultraviolet index in the provinces from Khanh Hoa to Kien Giang including Phu Quoc Island will reach an extreme harmful level.

