East Sea to see more tropical storms

This morning, the Office of Standing Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an urgent letter to the coastal province from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to ask for preparedness against the tropical depression ahead.

Pursuant to the letter, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting had issued a warning of a tropical low-pressure system in the middle of the East Sea nearby the Philippines tomorrow or a day later. The system will move northwest and is likely turn into a storm in the East Sea.It is forecast that the Central provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue shall experience average rainfalls of 100-200 mm, resulting in risks of landslides, flash floods and flooding in low-lying and riverside areas.At the current time, it is important to closely keep in touch with the weather news related to the tropical depressions, storms followed by thundery rains and floods; proactively deal with natural disasters of downpours, flooding, flash flood, landslides, whirlwinds ahead.The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting predicted that around two or three storms will hit the East Sea this month.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong