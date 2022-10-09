Downstream parts of Mekong Delta experience largest tidal wave this year

By 7 a.m., the tidal water started receding. The engine of many motorbikes was shut down and many residents were trapped in the water.



According to the Can Tho City Hydrology Meteorology Station, the water level on Hau River reached 2.16 meters, 0.16 meter higher than alert level 3 due to high tide along with long lasting heavy rains and floodwater from upstream rivers.



It is forecast that the tidal level is expected to continue rising in the following days and is likely to peak at 2.20 meters-2.25 meters from October 10 to 12, equivalent to the historical peak tidal level of 2019.

Dyke sections could be collapsed any time amid the high water levels on Tien and Hau rivers following the tidal wave.

Some photos at streets submerged due to high tide in Can Tho City

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong