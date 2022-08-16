Country ready for year-end flood, storm, rain surges

The country will face year-end flood, storm, rain surges in the last months of the year.

From now to the end of the year, it is forecast that around eight to ten more storms and tropical low-pressure systems will hit the East Sea.

In the last months of the year, Central Vietnam will be likely to suffer from the downpour and storm surges.In the first months of 2023, the Southern region will face unseasonable rain spells.From the second half of August through November, rain-induced flooding is warned for low-lying areas and areas along rivers in the Mekong Delta localities, notably the province of Vinh Long and Can Tho City.The Mekong Delta is able to reach levels 2-3 flood peak in the second haft of October while around two or three floods are forecast to appear in Dong Nai River with levels 2-3 flood peak at Ta Lai station.From October to December, the Southern coastal region will experience six tidal waves.In the last months of the year, the cold spells spreading to the Southern region from the Northern region will be likely to cause big waves of 2-4 meters along the coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong