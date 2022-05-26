Country forecast to face unusual natural disasters from recent rains, floods

The weather agency explained that the monsoon trough being a portion of the northeast and southwest monsoon convergence through the Northern region is a reason to trigger incessant rainfalls of 400 mm- 808 mm across the Northern and North-Central regions.



According to the weather experts, May is the transition month from the northeast to southwest monsoon seasons; and under the impact of the monsoon trough, thundery showers have usually hit the Northern provinces and cities at this time. Therefore, the recent rainy spells in the Northern region are a normal weather phenomenon.



However, it is a sign that the country may suffer from unusual natural disasters as the Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi has recorded extreme rainfall in recent two days exceeding the average monthly rainfall of many previous years by 30 percent-50 percent.



Through May 23, heavy rainfall of up to 464 mm poured down in the area of Tam Dao, Vinh Phuc Province being the biggest rainfall in a day that occurred in Tam Dao so far since 1962.



The La Nina phenomenon is forecast to last until the next several months, and it is possible to cause many spells of extreme flood impact on the development of natural disasters in 2022.





Some photos feature chaos in the Northern region after recent torrential rains:

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong