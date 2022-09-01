Particularly, from September 1 to September 4, the highest scorching temperature in the Northern region and the capital city of Hanoi is forecast to reach around 35 degrees Celsius while the Central and Southern regions will experience temperatures between 31 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius at daytime and thundery showers at night time.
Country enjoys nice weather during National Day holiday
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting predicted that the country will enjoy nice weather without rain spells in the daytime which will bring convenience for tourist activities and shopping during four days off for the National Day (September 2) holiday.