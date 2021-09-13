Conson brings power outages, flooding in Central region



Some photos featuring flooding and chaos triggered by Conson in the Central provinces and cities:

According to the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC), by 7 a.m. on Sunday, 3,461 local transmission substations of 110kV and the medium-voltage power grid systems in the Central and Central Highlands regions were restored. The major cause of the outages was due to prolonged heavy downpours and flooding.The Quang Ngai Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue reported that storm-triggered flooding swept away 1,500 hectares of rice crops, 25 house roofs in the island district of Ly Son, Tra Bong and Son Tinh, destroyed 73 houses and caused isolation in Binh Son District.The functional forces of Thua Thien- Hue Province have tried their best to search for 12 missing people who lost contact as they penetrated the forest interior.On the same day, the provincial border guards collaborated with local authorities to safely evacuate residents and their properties from flooding-hit areas to A Luoi District.The Quang Tri Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue informed that the tropical low-pressure system has triggered medium-heavy rainfalls, flooding and caused isolation for Huong Hoa and Dakrong districts. Thundery downpours blew up roofs of nearly 50 houses in Quang Tri Province.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong