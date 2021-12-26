Cold spell hits northern, central Vietnam

Rain and thunderstorms were reported in the region, with whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds expected in some locations.

Northern and north-central Vietnam will start experiencing biting cold weather between December 26 and 28.

People are advised to update the weather forecast and keep warm, especially the elderly, children and students of mountainous regions.

For most parts of the north, including Hanoi, temperatures will range from 11 – 13 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even drop to below zero degree Celsius in high mountains where frost and snow are also expected. The lowest mercury in the north-central region is likely to stay between 11 – 14 degrees Celsius.

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai experienced biting cold from December 25 night as temperatures plunged.

The province reported rainfall of 10-25mm from 7pm on December 25 to 7am on December 26, with the highest rainfall seen in Hoang Lien commune of Sa Pa (38.6 mm) and Sa Pa township (33 mm).

The temperature will continue to drop in the coming days.

Local authorities have asked districts to actively roll out measures to protect and keep crops and cattle warm, particularly in mountainous locations.

