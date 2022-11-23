Cold spell casts over Northern Vietnam this evening

The map of cold air waves that will affect regions of Vietnam released on November 23.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warns that a cold spell is hitting Northern Vietnam. On the morning of November 23, the cold spell has begun to affect the weather in the Northern mountainous regions.



It is forecasted that in the next 24 to 48 hours, cold air will interact with a disturbance in the East wind zone above 1,500m, so in the Northeast region, from November 23 to November 24, there will be rain, showers, and thunderstorms in some places, especially in the Southern area of the Northern Delta from the night of November 23, there will be moderate rains, and there will be isolated heavy rains in some places.



From the night of November 23 to November 25, it gets cold in the Northeast region, and in the mountainous regions, it is cold at night and in the morning.



“During this cold spell, the lowest temperature is from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius in the Northeast mountainous region, and from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius in the midland area, the Northern Delta,” the hydro-meteorological agency informed.



Forecast of rainy areas across the country on November 23.



From November 23 to November 24, in the North Central region, there will be moderate and heavy rains, and torrential rains in some places; The Northeast region will have rains, showers, and thunderstorms, especially in the Southern area of the Northern Delta region, there will be moderate rain, some places with heavy rains from the night of November 23. The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that in the past 24 hours, the area from South Nghe An to Ha Tinh had moderate rains, heavy rains, torrential rains, and thunderstorms in some places. By this morning, some places have rainfall over 100mm, such as Hung Phu Commune in Nghe An Province with 317mm, Vinh City (Nghe An) with 144mm, and Dau Lieu Ward in Ha Tinh Province with 319mm.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet