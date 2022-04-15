  1. Weather

Cold air underway towards Northern mountainous area

A cold front having intensified to the south from the north as of this morning, and it is expected to spread over the Northern mountainous region tomorrow.
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the cold wave is forecast to cover the Northeast, Northwest, North-Central and Mid-Central regions from April 17 through April 18 with the lowest temperatures between 13 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. 
The cold front in combination with upper-air wind convergence will trigger thundery showers along with risks of lightning, cyclones, hails, whirlwinds, landslides, flash floods and flooding in the next three days. 

