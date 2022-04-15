Cold air underway towards Northern mountainous area

Illustrative photo



The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the cold wave is forecast to cover the Northeast, Northwest, North-Central and Mid-Central regions from April 17 through April 18 with the lowest temperatures between 13 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

The cold front in combination with upper-air wind convergence will trigger thundery showers along with risks of lightning, cyclones, hails, whirlwinds, landslides, flash floods and flooding in the next three days.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong