Cold air intensifies to Southern region

From December 10, the territorial waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau provinces, the northern part of the East Sea including the Paracel Islands, the middle and the southern waters of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands start to see gusty winds of level 6-8, rough sea and big wave.

Throughout Thursday, a large area of the North experienced bitterly cold temperatures.It is forecast that provinces from Thanh Hoa to Khanh Hoa will continue to experience thundery rains from Friday and temperatures in the Northern region will maintain between 14 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.The lowest temperatures in the localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue will reach 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.This weekend, HCMC and the southeastern region will enjoy cooler temperatures of 20 to 21 degrees Celsius at night.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong