As of this morning, the climate in the Northern region becomes cooler, especially the temperature in the Northern mountainous area dropped at 17 degrees Celsius.

From now to the end of this month, the North- Central and mid-Central regions are forecast to experience more extreme rains. Of which, the provinces from Nghe An to Quang Binh may be expected to brace for an intense rainfall of up to 450 mm.According to a report at an online meeting of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday, a tropical depression weakened into a low-pressure zone and churned through the mainland province of Khanh Hoa.From October 23, the natural disaster has left five people dead and one missing.Amidst the current complicated weather situation, the agency required the localities to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s direction, keep a close watch on the risks for flooding and downpours in upcoming time, concentrate on overcoming post-flooding consequences and urgently searching missing, timely regulate water levels at reservoirs to ensure safety for downstream areas and projects under the construction, make weather-based production plan.On the same day, amid the complicated flooding, prolonged downpours and a tropical depression in the south Central and the Central Highlands regions, the Ministry of Health asked its sub-divisions and relevant units to review plans, measures of Covid-19 fight and coping with stormy weather, prepare for resident evacuation from the landslide, flash flood and flooding-hit areas.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong