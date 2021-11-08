Cold air front intensifies, brings torrential rains

From last night throughout Monday, the cold wave has affected the large part of the Northern mountainous, North-Central and Mid-Central regions.The cold air pressure is forecast to bring torrential rainfall of up to 400 mm across the Central provinces and cities from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa within the next couple days.From November 12, the cold air will intensify and cause the potentiality of prolonged rains along with floods in the provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa.The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control also sent an official letter to ask its sub-divisions of the provinces from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to promptly provide information on the current cold air mass and the northeast monsoon development to fishermen and ship owners to be ready for measures against the risks of heavy rains, flooding and flash flood.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong