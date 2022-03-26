Cold air expected to hit Northern region from Saturday night

It is expected that the Northern region and the Northern-Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue are likely to suffer from rainy spells, thunderstorms and risks of cyclones, lightning, hails and whirlwinds on Sunday morning due to the cold air compressing a low-pressure trough.Meanwhile, both Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience sunny daytime and rainy condition at nights with temperatures of 27-35 degrees Celsius.

By Huong Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong