Cold air expected to hit Northern region from Saturday night

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned that a cold wave would affect the whole Northern region reducing temperatures to between 15 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius from tonight. 
It is expected that the Northern region and the Northern-Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue are likely to suffer from rainy spells, thunderstorms and risks of cyclones, lightning, hails and whirlwinds on Sunday morning due to the cold air compressing a low-pressure trough. 

Meanwhile, both Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience sunny daytime and rainy condition at nights with temperatures of 27-35 degrees Celsius. 

