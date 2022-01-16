Climate in Northern region to get colder from tomorrow

Temperature in the moutainous provinces may drop down below five degrees Celsius along with the risk of ice and frost appearance.

At that time, the northern territorial waters of the East Sea including the Paracel Islands, the waters from Khanh Hoa to Ca Mau, the western waters of the Spratly Islands will see gusty winds of levels 6-8, rough sea and big waves of 2-4 meters.According to the NCHMF, air trough above 5,000 meters has triggered medium-heavy rainfalls of 20- 50 mm, thunderstorms in the Northern mountainous and midland regions.

By Huyen Huong